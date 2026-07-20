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2 arrested in Baltimore County for alleged kidnapping in Rhode Island

By
Adam Thompson
Digital Content Producer, CBS Baltimore
Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.
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Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

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Baltimore County Police arrested two people on Sunday in connection with an alleged kidnapping in Rhode Island.

Police attempted to stop the suspects in Essex, Maryland, around 4 p.m., but they refused to stop.

Officers used stop sticks to stop the vehicle before the suspects tried to run away with two children and were arrested.

The suspects, 30-year-old Alexandro Legreat and 38-year-old Sahira Villanueva, are expected to be extradited to Rhode Island to face charges.

The children were taken to a hospital for observation.        

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