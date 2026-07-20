2 arrested in Baltimore County for alleged kidnapping in Rhode Island
Baltimore County Police arrested two people on Sunday in connection with an alleged kidnapping in Rhode Island.
Police attempted to stop the suspects in Essex, Maryland, around 4 p.m., but they refused to stop.
Officers used stop sticks to stop the vehicle before the suspects tried to run away with two children and were arrested.
The suspects, 30-year-old Alexandro Legreat and 38-year-old Sahira Villanueva, are expected to be extradited to Rhode Island to face charges.
The children were taken to a hospital for observation.