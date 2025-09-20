19-year-old victim shot following football game near NW Baltimore high school

Baltimore police have yet to make an arrest following a shooting near Forest Park High School on Friday night.

It happened just off campus at the end of the football game between Forest Park and Dunbar, but did not involve students from either school, according to a letter from Forest Park's principal.

"It reminds me of when I was in Iraq..."

The frightening moments unfolded on Eldorado Avenue near Forest Park High School in Northwest Baltimore just before 6:30 p.m. Friday.

At the end of a football game, gunfire erupted off campus.

Garfield Adams lives near the school and was in his home upstairs resting when he heard multiple gunshots in rapid succession.

"I heard this series of it, sounded like M16 shots. That's what it sounded like. I know it's more than 10. It could be about 20. It went fast, but then it went faster," he said.

Adams, a veteran, said it sounded like a war zone.

"It reminds me of when I was in Iraq," he told WJZ.

Adams said there were "lots of kids around and then I saw some security—school security and police."

Police confirmed a 19-year-old man was injured.

In the dispatch audio WJZ Investigates reviewed, police said they were looking for four masked suspects who fled in a tan vehicle.

An officer described the victim's condition after finding him not far away from Liberty Heights Avenue.

"Gunshot wounds to the leg, bleeding heavily," the officer said.

Principal's letter

In a letter, Forest Park High School principal Ninia Mouzone stressed no students or staff were injured and wrote, "Although this incident was unrelated to our schools, we recognize how unsettling and concerning it is for families, staff, and students. An evening meant to showcase school spirit and community pride was disrupted by violence that has no place in or around our school communities."

She said the school will partner with police and review safety and communication protocols.

Forest Park Senior High School principal sent a letter out to parents after Friday night lights turned deadly. Forest Park Senior High School

Baltimore crime data

Right now, homicides in Baltimore are down almost 30 percent compared to last year.

As of Friday, there were 96 homicides compared to 137 at this point in 2024.

Nonfatal shootings are down more than 20 percent. There have been at least 233 people who were shot and survived in Baltimore City this year, compared to 294 at this time last year.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Northwest District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2466.

They said tipsters can remain anonymous by calling the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP or submitting an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers or on the MCS website.