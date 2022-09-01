Watch CBS News
19-year-old man shot, killed near Morgan State University

By CBS Baltimore Staff

Baltimore -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 19-year-old man near Morgan State University, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in Northeast Baltimore responded to a report of a shooting in the 4400 block of Marble Hall Road at 9:09 p.m., police said.

Once there, they found the young man with a gunshot wound to the head, according to authorities.

The man was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Medical staff pronounced him dead a short time later, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

August 31, 2022

