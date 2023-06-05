Watch CBS News
19-year-old killed in Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE - A 19-year-old was shot and killed Sunday evening in Baltimore.

Officers found the 19-year-old injured from "numerous" gunshot wounds in the 500 block of Orchard Street.

He was taken to Shock Trauma where he died, police said.

No other information was provided.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

