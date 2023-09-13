19-year-old found shot inside North Baltimore home, police say

BALTIMORE - A 19-year-old was injured from a shooting inside a home Wednesday morning in North Baltimore, according to police.

Officers were called around 11:37 a.m. to the 1300 block of West 37th Street where the man was found injured from apparent gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call police at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.