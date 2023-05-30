18-year-old charged in deadly triple shooting at Catonsville motel
BALTIMORE -- A man arrested after a deadly triple shooting at a motel in Catonsville early Monday morning is charged with murder, Baltimore County police said.
Jose Diaz-Contrenas, 18, is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.
Officers responded around 3 a.m. to Motel 6 on Baltimore National Pike, where they found the three men shot. Two were hospitalized, while one victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police identified the man who died as 30-year-old Javier Argueta. They said the two other men injured in the shooting are expected to survive.
Police have not released a motive in the case.
Diaz-Contrenas is currently being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond.
