18-year-old charged in deadly triple shooting at Catonsville motel

BALTIMORE -- A man arrested after a deadly triple shooting at a motel in Catonsville early Monday morning is charged with murder, Baltimore County police said.

Jose Diaz-Contrenas, 18, is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Officers responded around 3 a.m. to Motel 6 on Baltimore National Pike, where they found the three men shot. Two were hospitalized, while one victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the man who died as 30-year-old Javier Argueta. They said the two other men injured in the shooting are expected to survive.

Police have not released a motive in the case.

Diaz-Contrenas is currently being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond.