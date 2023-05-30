Watch CBS News
Local News

18-year-old charged in deadly triple shooting at Catonsville motel

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A man arrested after a deadly triple shooting at a motel in Catonsville early Monday morning is charged with murder, Baltimore County police said. 

Jose Diaz-Contrenas, 18, is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. 

Officers responded around 3 a.m. to Motel 6 on Baltimore National Pike, where they found the three men shot. Two were hospitalized, while one victim was pronounced dead at the scene.  

thumbnail-jose-diaz-contrenas.jpg
Jose Diaz-Contrenas, 18  Baltimore County Police

Police identified the man who died as 30-year-old Javier Argueta. They said the two other men injured in the shooting are expected to survive. 

Police have not released a motive in the case. 

Diaz-Contrenas is currently being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on May 30, 2023 / 1:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.