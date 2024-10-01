$30,000 reward offered in manhunt of teen accused in deadly Columbia Mall shooting

BALTIMORE -- Howard County Police Department is partnering with the US Marshalls to locate and arrest a Maryland teen wanted for a fatal shooting that occurred at The Mall of Columbia on July 27.

William Thomas Marshall, also known as "Junior," has been charged in the District Court of Maryland for Howard County with first-degree murder for shooting a 17-year-old at The Mall at Columbia.

During a dispute in the food court, police allege that Marshall, 17, specifically targeted and killed Angelo Little, an upcoming senior from Columbia.

Little was pronounced dead on the scene by detectives while Marshall managed to flee.

For two months, there wasn't a clear image of what he looked like. At the time of the shooting, Marshall was wearing dark clothing and a hooded sweatshirt, and his face was partially covered.

On August 18, the Howard County Police Department released a picture of the 17-year-old seen below.

WANTED in the July 27 fatal shooting at The Mall in Columbia: William Marshall III, 17, of Columbia, charged in a warrant with first-degree murder. Reward of up to $10,000 for info leading to his arrest.https://t.co/OLDwyKRTMF — Howard County Police Department (@HCPDNews) August 28, 2024

Juvenile suspect identification is typically not allowed under Maryland state law, even when charged as an adult. However, officials have made the exception "for the sole purposes of facilitating apprehension of a child and ensuring public safety".

The shooting caused unease among Columbia residents, who were reportedly shocked by the incident.

"Columbia is one of the safest cities, we believe, and suddenly these are happening, make us very scared," said Punam Thapa, a nearby business owner in Columbia.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering $20,000 on top of the $10,000 Howard County Police Department has offered for information leading to Marshall's arrest, $30,000 in total.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2 or submit tips via the USMS Tips App.