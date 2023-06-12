Watch CBS News
17-year-old female, 18-year-old male injured by gunfire in Woodlawn

BALTIMORE - A 17-year-old female and an 18-year-old male were injured in a shooting early Sunday in Woodlawn, police said.

Police responded to a Baltimore County hospital around 3 a.m. when the 18-year-old came to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower body. Shortly after, the 17-year-old girl was found to have a gunshot wound to her lower body.

Both are expected to survive.

Police determined both were shot in the 1700 block of Woodlawn Drive.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call police at 410-307-2020. 

First published on June 11, 2023 / 8:59 PM

