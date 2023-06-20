17 reported injuries, one victim still hospitalized after MTA bus crashes into building
BALTIMORE -- Investigators are still trying to understand what caused an MTA bus to crash into an apartment building over the weekend in Baltimore.
According to MTA Police, 17 injuries have been reported. One person remains hospitalized in stable condition.
All other victims who were transported to local hospitals after the accident have been released.
The crash is still under investigation.
