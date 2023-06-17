Bus crashes into building in Baltimore, at least 15 people taken to hospital

BALTIMORE -- At least 15 people are injured after an MTA bus crashed into a building Saturday morning, according to Baltimore City fire officials.

Officers on patrol responded to the 400 block of N. Paca Street for reports of a multi-vehicle crash involving an MTA bus at approximately 10:20 a.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed the MTA Bus collided with a Lexus at North Paca Street and West Mulberry Street before striking a Nissan and crashing into a building on the 500 block of W Franklin Street, according to a spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department.

Fire officials said there were 17 injured individuals with non-life-threatening injuries.

But the Baltimore Police Department said that 15 people were injured and two of them possibly had life-threatening injuries.

Occupants of the building were evacuated to determine the safety of the building.

Gary, who was present when the collision occurred, said that he heard a loud "boom."

"The building shook and I looked out the window, and I saw everybody running," he said.

Gary said that when he saw the bus sticking out of his apartment building, he ran outside to try to assist anyone who needed his help.

"People were panicking, wanting to rescue, but couldn't really get in, and the fire department came and had to cut the front of the bus," he said.

Kevin Cartwright, the spokesperson for the Baltimore City Fire Department, said that witnesses indicated that the bus driver attempted to avoid speeding vehicles.

"There's some speculation, as well as a bystander account, that there were vehicles racing down the street, and the MTA bus, in an attempt to avoid being a part of that situation, collided into the building," he said.

This incident is still under investigation, Cartwright said.

WJZ will update this story as more information is released.