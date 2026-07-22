16-year-old injured after shooting in Northeast Baltimore

A 16-year-old was critically injured after a shooting on Wednesday evening in Northeast Baltimore, according to police.

The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 5900 block of Bowleys Lane, where the teen was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body.

He was taken to the hospital, where he is in critical condition, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the police at 410-396-2444 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

Wednesday's shooting came days after two 17-year-olds were among six injured when at least two suspects got out of a vehicle and opened fire on Hollins Ferry Road in Southwest Baltimore.

Then, on July 14, two young men -- ages 18 and 19 -- were killed in a shooting in West Baltimore.