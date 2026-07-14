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19-year-old killed, 18-year-old critically injured in West Baltimore shooting

By
Adam Thompson
Digital Content Producer, CBS Baltimore
Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.
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Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

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A 19-year-old died, and an 18-year-old was seriously injured after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in a West Baltimore neighborhood.

Police responded to a reported shooting around 3:20 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Lanvale Street, where both men were found with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. The 18-year-old is in critical condition.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  

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