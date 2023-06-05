16-year-old girl injured after block party shooting in Silver Spring

BALTIMORE -- A 16-year-old is recovering after being shot at a block party in Silver Spring, Montgomery County Police said Monday.

Police said that around 9:58 on Friday, June 2, they responded to the 11400 block of Steward lane after multiple reports of gunshots.

When they arrived, they found the teen girl suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives said that a group of people were at the block party when a dark-colored sedan with possibly three to four occupants drove up and began firing into the crowd.

Police said no one else was injured besides the teenage girl, but three cars parks at an apartment building were hit by bullets.

Officers recovered over 30 shell casings at the crime scene from a handgun and a high-powered rifle.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Detectives are asking for anyone who was at the party or might have cell phone video to contact investigators at 240-773-5530.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting or the suspects involved is asked to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.