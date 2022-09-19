16-year-old arrested, four on the run in connection with armed robbery at Glen Burnie 7-Eleven

BALTIMORE -- A 16-year-old was arrested, and four other people are being sought, in connection with an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Glen Burnie.

Anne Arundel County police said five males are believed to have robbed the store on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard on Sept. 18.

Two of then showed guns and demanded money from the clerk, according to police.

The store clerk gave the suspects money, and they took off in two separate cars a silver Honda Accord and a light-colored SUV.

Police said the silver Honda Accord, believed to have been used during the robbery, was located unattended.

The car had crashed into the woods near Jumpers Hole Road and Obrecht Road.

The 16-year-old was found hiding beneath the car and was taken into custody. One gun was seized, police said.

The four other males are still on the run.

Anyone information is asked to call 410-222-4720 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.