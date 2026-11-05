15-year-old with multiple prior arrests charged in armed carjacking in East Baltimore

A 15-year-old who has been arrested multiple times is facing charges after an armed carjacking and police pursuit in East Baltimore on Wednesday evening, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of an armed carjacking at a gas station around 6:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Harford Road.

Police said two unknown males approached a 35-year-old man, claimed they were armed and demanded the keys to his vehicle.

Officers later located the vehicle in the 3500 block of Hillen Road and pursued it until it crashed in the 4800 block of York Road.

The 15-year-old was arrested and charged with armed carjacking, motor vehicle theft, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and negligent driving.