15-year-old stable after shooting in Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE - A 15-year-old was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in Baltimore, police said.
Police said he was shot in the 1500 block of East Fairmount Avenue but arrived at a hospital seeking treatment.
He is stable, according to police.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
