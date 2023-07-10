Watch CBS News
15-year-old stable after shooting in Baltimore, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 15-year-old was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in Baltimore, police said.

Police said he was shot in the 1500 block of East Fairmount Avenue but arrived at a hospital seeking treatment.

He is stable, according to police.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

First published on July 10, 2023 / 5:07 PM

