15-year-old dies in drowning at Towson pool, police say
BALTIMORE -- A 15-year-old boy died Saturday after drowning in a pool in Towson, Baltimore County police said.
Officers responded to the 8700 block of Mylander Lane about 9:35 p.m. and found the boy unresponsive inside the pool.
Medics transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
On Monday, detectives identified the victim as 15-year-old Jayden Mejia.
