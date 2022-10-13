15-year-old charged in deadly shooting at apartment in Howard County
BALTIMORE - A teenager is facing murder charges in the shooting death of a 36-year-old man in Columbia.
Police said the 15-year-old - who under Maryland law can't currently be identified - was arrested and charged with first and second-degree murder, and assault.
Around 8:17 p.m. Oct. 7, police found Rakki Miguel Jones-Onyejiaka dead in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Hickory Ridge Road.
Investigators identified the suspect as a minor from Columbia after learning his family members were engaged in an ongoing dispute with Jones-Onyejiaka.
