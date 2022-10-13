Watch CBS News
Crime

15-year-old charged in deadly shooting at apartment in Howard County

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - A teenager is facing murder charges in the shooting death of a 36-year-old man in Columbia.

Police said the 15-year-old - who under Maryland law can't currently be identified - was arrested  and charged with first and second-degree murder, and assault.

Around 8:17 p.m. Oct. 7, police found Rakki Miguel Jones-Onyejiaka dead in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Hickory Ridge Road.

Investigators identified the suspect as a minor from Columbia after learning his family members were engaged in an ongoing dispute with Jones-Onyejiaka.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 13, 2022 / 3:44 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.