15-year-old charged in deadly shooting at apartment in Howard County

BALTIMORE - A teenager is facing murder charges in the shooting death of a 36-year-old man in Columbia.

Police said the 15-year-old - who under Maryland law can't currently be identified - was arrested and charged with first and second-degree murder, and assault.

Around 8:17 p.m. Oct. 7, police found Rakki Miguel Jones-Onyejiaka dead in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Hickory Ridge Road.

Investigators identified the suspect as a minor from Columbia after learning his family members were engaged in an ongoing dispute with Jones-Onyejiaka.