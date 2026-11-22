A 15-year-old boy was shot during an incident in East Baltimore on Saturday evening.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 5:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Luzerne Avenue, said a statement provided Sunday by the Baltimore Police Department (BPD).

Officers discovered a 15-year-old boy at the scene who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The boy was taken to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition, the statement said.

No suspects were identified and detectives are investigating the circumstances around the shooting.

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact Southeast District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2422.

Those wishing to remain anonymous should call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.