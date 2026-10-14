140-year sentence given to Baltimore woman found guilty in 2025 triple shooting

A Baltimore woman has been sentenced to 140 years in prison after being found guilty of murder in a triple shooting in 2025 that killed a teacher's aide and injured two others, including an 11-year-old child.

The sentence, imposed on 38-year-old Cassandra McRae, was announced Wednesday by the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office. A judge ordered McRae to serve 140 years of the sentence, with the first 25 years being without the possibility of parole, said a statement issued by the State's Attorney, Ivan Bates.

McRae was charged with second-degree murder, four counts of conspiracy to commit murder, four counts of attempted murder in the second degree, five counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony or crime of violence, and reckless endangerment.

The shooting involving McRae led to the death of 52-year-old Anntoinette Jennings, a grandmother and pre-K teacher' aide at Waverly Elementary/Middle School.

Surveillance footage used as evidence

Security footage revealed the shooting resulted from an altercation at a children's basketball game involving Jennings' family and a woman, later identified as McRae. The defendant entered a grey sedan, which followed the victims' vehicle to the scene of the shooting, the State's Attorney's statement said.

The security footage showed that McRae exited the sedan and approached the victims' vehicle at the rear passenger side. At the same time, two male suspects approached the vehicle on the driver's side. McRae touched the vehicle's rear and stated: "There they go right there, there they go right there."

Moments later, shots were fired into the victims' vehicle by one of the male suspects. All three suspects then fled the scene. During the course of the investigation, Tavon Singleton was identified as one of the male suspects. The other suspect remains at large. Singleton was ultimately acquitted of all charges, the statement said.

Defendant proclaimed her innocence

Inside the courtroom, McRae proclaimed her innocence, according to our media partner, the Baltimore Banner. "I have been wrongfully convicted on all charges, and I have committed no crime. I am innocent," McRae said. "I want justice for your family, just as much as you do."

However, Baltimore Circuit Judge Dana Middleton described McRae as the catalyst for the deadly shooting, saying she was responsible for what happened even though she did not pull the trigger, the Banner reported.

The charges stem from a shsooting that occurred on January 22, 2025, in the 5400 block of York Road, where multiple people suffered from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. The incident killed 52-year-old Anntoinette Jennings and injured two others, including an 11-year-old. Two other people inside the vehicle, including a 6-year-old, were not injured.

State's Attorney Ivan J. Bates issued a statement on the sentence. "A sentence of 140 years reflects the devastating consequences of this Defendant's actions," he said. "Her willingness to engage in conduct that took the life of a grandmother and injured two other people, including an 11-year-old child, demonstrates a shocking disregard for human life and the safety of innocent children," Bates added.