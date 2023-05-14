Watch CBS News
Local News

Minor in custody in shooting of 14-year-old girl in Baltimore's Druid Heights neighborhood

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE-- Police arrested a minor in the shooting of a 14-year-old girl Sunday afternoon in Baltimore's Druid Heights neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. inside a house in the 1900 block of McCulloh Street, according to police.

When police arrived, the teenage girl was found injured from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital, but the extent of her injuries is unknown.

A minor was identified as a person of interest and was taken into custody, police said.

Anyone with information on this should call police at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Stay with WJZ for more updates.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on May 14, 2023 / 2:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.