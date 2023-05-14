Minor in custody in shooting of 14-year-old girl in Baltimore's Druid Heights neighborhood

BALTIMORE-- Police arrested a minor in the shooting of a 14-year-old girl Sunday afternoon in Baltimore's Druid Heights neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. inside a house in the 1900 block of McCulloh Street, according to police.

When police arrived, the teenage girl was found injured from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital, but the extent of her injuries is unknown.

A minor was identified as a person of interest and was taken into custody, police said.

Anyone with information on this should call police at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

