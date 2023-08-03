Watch CBS News
14-year-old girl hurt in North Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE - A 14-year-old girl was injured in a shooting Wednesday night in North Baltimore.

She was shot in the leg and is expected to recover.

Police responded to the shooting around 10:40 p.m. in the 2800 block of Oswego Avenue where they found the girl with a gunshot wound to her right leg. However, officers determined the shooting happened while she was walking in the 4300 block of Reisterstown Road.

Anyone with information should call the police at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

First published on August 2, 2023 / 11:32 PM

