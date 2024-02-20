13-year-old injured in shooting in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 13-year-old was hospitalized after he was shot Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The child was shot in the inner thigh. He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.

Police said he was shot while in the 1300 block of Hollins Street.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Southern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2499. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.