13-year-old bicyclist dies nearly 2 weeks after being struck by vehicle in Essex

A 13-year-old boy who was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Essex on Aug. 28 has died, Baltimore County police said.

Caden Morgan was riding his bicycle near the intersection of Essex Road and Yataruba Drive when he was struck by a 2017 Audi, police said.

Morgan was taken to a hospital, where he died Tuesday, nearly two weeks after the crash.

The driver of the Audi remained at the scene.

The Baltimore County Police Department's Crash Team is investigating.