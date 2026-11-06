13 vehicle theft suspects arrested in Howard County in summer sweep, car key duplication devices recovered

A summer operation to go after car theft suspects in Howard County resulted in the arrests of 13 people from May through July and reduced the theft rate of the most commonly stolen vehicles by 41 percent over the previous three months, police announced Friday.

The sweep focused on vehicles that are overwhelmingly targeted by thieves, according to a statement issued by the Howard County Police Department (HCPD). The makes included Hyundai, Kia, Honda, Acura, Chevrolet, and Dodge.

The arrested suspects -- who face auto theft charges -- ranged in age from 15 to 18, and came from Howard and surrounding counties, according to the HCPD.

In total, investigating detectives believe the suspects were responsible for at least 35 vehicle thefts from the spring into July, when most of them were arrested.

From May 1 to July 31, there were 130 reported thefts of Hyundais, Kias, Hondas, Acuras, Chevrolet, and Dodge vehicles. From Aug. 1 to Oct. 31, there were 77 reported thefts of those same vehicles, according to the HCPD.

Suspects used devices to generate keys and clone transponders

The activity is still being investigated, and police said the suspects might have been involved in additional cases within Howard County, as well as possibly neighboring counties.

"During the investigation, HCPD detectives recovered seven key reprogramming devices, which were used to generate keys and clone transponders to steal vehicles in a matter of minutes. Detectives also recovered three handguns," the statement said.

The suspects often operated in small groups, with one targeting Hondas and Acuras along Washington Boulevard, the HCPD said. Another group mostly targeted high-end Chevrolet and Dodge models.

"The stolen vehicles were used for a variety of purposes: to commit other crimes, to sell, to strip for parts, or to simply joyride," the statement said.

Police invite public to anti-theft VIN etching event

The HCPD has announced a free vehicle identification number (VIN) etching event to help prevent auto thefts in the community. The event will be held Saturday, Nov. 7 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its Southern District Station, located at 11226 Scaggsville Road in Laurel.

The event is open to all, and the etching process only takes a few minutes. "Engraving your car's unique VIN on all major pieces of glass is a vehicle theft deterrent and assists police in returning a stolen vehicle to its rightful owner," the statement said.

Also at the event, HCPD will be giving out a limited number of free steering wheel locks to Hyundai and Kia owners. Police say steering wheel locks are one of the most effective vehicle theft deterrents, with device equipped vehicles rarely stolen.