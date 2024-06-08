12-year-old arrested for assault and attempted robbery at the Inner Harbor

The Port of Baltimore's main shipping channel is set to reopen this weekend and more top stories...

The Port of Baltimore's main shipping channel is set to reopen this weekend and more top stories...

The Port of Baltimore's main shipping channel is set to reopen this weekend and more top stories...

BALTIMORE -- A 12-year-old has been arrested for assault and attempted robbery at the Inner Harbor on Tuesday.

Baltimore City Police confirmed that around 8:00 pm on Tuesday night, officers responded to an assault call on the 200 block of Light Street.

After investigation, officers revealed that the two men were riding on a moto pad on 301 Light Street when they were attacked by a group of juveniles.

The group threw rocks, plant pots, metal objects, and glass bottles, causing the two on the moto pad to crash.

Officers say the group of juveniles attacked them the moment they fell to the ground while at the same time, attempting to steal the moto pad from them.

As the juveniles tried to get away, they were caught by city police using citywide cameras on Pratt and Light Street.

Three male suspects were detained. One of them was identified by the victim of the crime.

Police arrested a 12-year-old male and took him to Juvenile Booking.

One of the men attacked suffered multiple non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to University of Maryland Baltimore for treatment.