11-year-old boy charged in connection with fire that destroyed Hampstead Dollar General

BALTIMORE -- An 11-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a fire that destroyed a Dollar General store in Hampstead earlier this month, the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal said.

On Sept. 3 about 5 p.m., the fire department and police department in the Carroll County town were called to the store 834 S. Main St.

"Firefighters were on the scene within minutes and quickly upgraded the fire to two alarms, bringing firefighters from Carroll, Baltimore, and Adams counties to the scene," the state agency said. "It took over one hour to bring the fire under control, and no injuries were reported."

The boy was charged with first-degree arson following an investigation by the state fire marshal, the Hampstead Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. He has been released into his parents' custody.

Charges were referred to the Department of Juvenile Services.

"I would again like to thank the residents of Carroll County for their support since this devastating fire," said State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci. "I'd also like to express our gratitude for the assistance of the Hampstead Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives."

Geraci called fires set by juveniles a "serious issue," saying dozens occur each year in Maryland. About half are started with materials for smoking, such as matches and lighters.

Parents and caregivers are urged to keep those items away from children and explain the dangers of fire.