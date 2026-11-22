One man was killed and two more people were injured in a two-car crash on the outer loop of I-695 on Saturday evening.

The man killed in the crash was identified as 94-year-old Gerald Cohen of Pikesville, Maryland, according to a statement issued by Maryland State Police (MSP).

Cohen was a passenger in a Honda Pilot that was struck by a Toyota RAV4 in the collision around 7 p.m. on Saturday, a preliminary investigation by MSP found.

The driver of the Pilot, an 86-year-old woman, was injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Toyota, a 51-year-old man, was also injured and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The crash -- which closed lanes of I-695 for about one hour -- is still under investigation and MSP said it was not known why the Toyota struck the Honda.