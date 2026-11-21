One person is dead after a crash on Key Highway in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to Baltimore police.

In a release, the department says officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision at 12:39 a.m. in the 1400 block of Key Highway.

According to an investigation, the car was traveling southbound when it made contact with the median curb.

After the impact, the car veered across all lanes of traffic before striking an unoccupied, parked 2026 Hyundai, police said.

The car continued striking the outside of the building in the 1400 block of Key Highway, resulting in cosmetic structural damage.

According to police, the car rebounded toward the roadway, striking and downing a light pole.

The driver and all occupants were taken to a local hospital, where the driver was pronounced dead.

The Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) is currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with additional information regarding the crash is urged to contact TIU investigators at 410-396-2606.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.