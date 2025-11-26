2 National Guard members shot in Washington, D.C., suspect in custody, officials say
What to know about the shooting of 2 National Guard troops in Washington, D.C.
- Two members of the West Virginia National Guard were shot in an attack in Washington, D.C., Wednesday afternoon, West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey said. Morrisey said there were "conflicting reports" about their conditions, after earlier saying the two had been killed.
- Police responded to the scene of the shooting near the Farragut Metro stop, a few blocks from the White House, at 17th and I Street NW.
- The Metropolitan Police Department said the crime scene was secured and a suspect is in custody. Police said the suspect was wounded and was taken to a hospital.
- Law enforcement officials described it as an ambush-style attack and said 10 to 15 shots were fired.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says National Guard will send more troops to D.C.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said President Trump has directed him to ask the Secretary of the Army to send 500 additional National Guard troops to D.C. after the shooting.
Hegseth condemned the shooting and said, "We will never back down. We will secure our capital."
Suspect was shot 4 times, sources say
The suspect in the attack was shot four times, sources told CBS News.
The suspect was transported by ambulance to an area hospital and is now in police custody, law enforcement said.
West Virginia Gov. says there are "conflicting reports" on the troops' conditions
West Virginia Gov Patrick Morrisey said on social media he is "now receiving conflicting reports" about the condition of the two National Guard members who were shot.
Morrisey said in an earlier social media post that the two had died from their injuries.
He said his office will provide additional updates once they receive more complete information.
"Our prayers are with these brave service members, their families, and the entire Guard community," Morrisey said.
FBI and other federal agencies assisting with investigation
FBI Director Kash Patel said the agency is "engaged and assisting" with the investigation into the shooting.
"Please pray for them and we will update with more information as we are able," Patel said.
Members of the Secret Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the U.S. Marshals were also on the scene.
Troops shot in ambush-style attack, officials say
The National Guard members were shot in an ambush-style attack, two federal law enforcement officials told CBS News.
The attack became a shoot-out, the officials said, and the suspect was also shot.
Ambush incidents targeting law enforcement have been on the rise in 2025.
Shooting appears to have begun near metro station, officials say
The shooting appears to have begun near the Farragut Metro station, senior law enforcement officials told CBS News.
There is no known connection to the White House at this time, the officials said, though the incident occurred just blocks from the North Lawn.
10 to 15 shots fired, law enforcement official says
A senior law enforcement official told CBS News that roughly 10 to 15 shots were fired.
One victim was transported to the hospital by helicopter, while the suspect was transported by ambulance, the senior law enforcement official said.
Trump says both troops were "critically wounded"
President Trump said on Truth Social that both National Guard members were "critically wounded" in the shooting. They are in separate hospitals, he said.
Mr. Trump also said the suspect was "severely wounded."
"God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement," Mr. Trump wrote. "These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!"
D.C. National Guard says health and safety of troops is "top priority"
The D.C. National Guard told CBS News it is working closely with the MPD and other law enforcement agencies following the incident.
"The health and safety of our service members is our top priority as we continue to support the citizens and visitors of Washington, D.C.," the Guard said in a statement.
National Guard troops have been in D.C. since summer
Thousands of National Guard troops were first ordered to Washington, D.C., in August. President Trump deployed forces to the city as part of a broader crackdown on crime. The deployment, which has been subject to legal challenges, has been extended multiple times and is currently set to run through February 2026.
National Guard forces have been dispatched to multiple U.S. cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles and Portland, Oregon, during Mr. Trump's second term.
Suspect transported to area hospital
A suspect who allegedly opened fire on the National Guardsmen has been injured and transported to an area hospital, senior law enforcement officials told CBS News. The suspect's condition is unknown at this time.
The Metropolitan Police Department said the crime scene was secured and that a suspect was in custody.
President Trump briefed on the shooting
President Trump has been briefed on the shooting, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. The president is at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, for the Thanksgiving holiday.
"The White House is aware and actively monitoring this tragic situation," Leavitt said in a statement.
2 National Guard members shot, Noem says
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said two members of the National Guard were shot. She did not share any details on their conditions.
"Please join me in praying for the two National Guardsmen who were just shot moments ago in Washington D.C.," Noem said in a statement.
"DHS is working with local law enforcement to gather more information."