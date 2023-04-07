Orioles win home opener against the New York Yankees: relive all the action

Orioles win home opener against the New York Yankees: relive all the actionget the free app
BALTIMORE (WJZ) -- Opening Day is a special occasion in Baltimore.
Naturally, baseball fans will bring the excitement with them when they traveled from all over to downtown Baltimore to see the Orioles host the New York Yankees.
A strong threat of rain and thunderstorms forced the Orioles and other teams to postpone their home openers Thursday.
The team rescheduled their opener to 3:05 p.m. Friday, which had been scheduled as an off day before the teams meet again Saturday and Sunday.
Follow this page for live updates as Camden Yards comes alive for the Orioles' 31st season.
Click here for what to expect at the home opener.
Orioles win 7-6 over Yankees in home opener
The Baltimore Orioles won their home opener against the New York Yankees 7–6 on Friday.
It was a back and forth game, but the Orioles sent the crowd at Camden Yards home happy.
Over 45,000 people were on hand -- the Orioles' largest crowd in five years.
The game was tied going into the 7th inning, but the Birds scored two runs and hung on for a 7-6 victory.
Orioles take the lead in the 7th inning
BALTIMORE — The Orioles scored two runs in the 7th inning to take a 7-5 lead over the Yankees.
Ramon Urias doubled to deep center to score Ryan Mountcastle with the go-ahead run.
Urias then scored on a wild pitch to give the Orioles a two-run lead going into the 8th inning.
Orioles and Yankees tied after six innings
BALTIMORE — New York scored two runs in the sixth inning to take a 5-to-4 lead over the Orioles.
Oswaldo Cabrera's double scored Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres to give New York the lead.
Stanton led off the inning with a single. Starter dean Kremer was taken out after that.
Kremer went five innings and gave up four earned runs. He struck out four and walked one. He was replaced by Logan Gillaspie.
Gillaspie gave up Cabrera's go-ahead double.
But then the orioles came back to tie it in the bottom of the 6th inning - Adley Rutschman with a two-out single scoring Jorge Mateo
The Orioles and Yankees are tied at 5 after six innings.
Yankees cut into Orioles lead
The Oriole's four run lead was reduced to a single run in the fourth inning when the Yankees Franchy Cordero crushed a three-run home run off Dean Kremer with two outs in the inning.
In the bottom of the inning, the Orioles got a runner to third but were unable to score. They still lead the Yankees 4-to-3 after four innings.
Orioles add to lead in the third inning
The Orioles added two more runs in the third inning off Clark Schmidt.
Adley Rutschman started the inning with a walk and after an Anthony Santander double put runners on second and third, and Ryan Mountcastle drove in Rutschman with a sacrifice fly to center.
Then Gunnar Henderson got his second hit of the afternoon with a double that drove in Santander.
The Orioles are up 4-to-nothing after three innings.
Orioles break on top in Home Opener
The orioles scored two runs in the second inning against the Yankees.
Rookie Gunnar Henderson started the rally with a single to right and scored the first run on an Adam Frazier single.
An error by Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres led to the Oriole's second run after two innings. The Orioles lead New York 2-0.
Scoreless first inning at Orioles Home Opener
Orioles starter Dean Kremer allowed two base runners in the first inning against the Yankees, but got out of the inning without giving up a run.
He did strikeout Yankees slugger Aaron Judge to help keep the Yankees off the board.
The orioles went down 1-2-3 in their half of the first inning, and Yankees starter Clark Schmidt struck out Adley Rutschman and got Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander on Flyballs.
Governor Moore prepares to throw ceremonial pitches
Governor Moore expressed his excitement ahead of the Orioles home opener. The ceremonial first pitches will be thrown out by Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and his children, Mia and James.
Did you know these three Orioles are experiencing their first home opener today?
Adley Rutschman, Grayson Rodriguez and Gunnar Henderson will all experience their first #Orioles home opener today.
Want to take a road trip?
BALTIMORE — Paul Gessler and Linh Bui took a road trip to explore Baltimore's rich baseball History.
Watch the video below, or read the full story here.
Look out for these super fans
Tony and Colleen Serra met in 2009. Huge baseball fans, they have been to nearly every Orioles home opener since, and even got married at Camden Yards.
Their kids' names? Camden and Yardley.
Orioles General Manager Mike Elias on the 2023 team
Denise and Sina caught up with Orioles General Manager Mike Elias, who said this is one of the most exciting opening days he's had in a while.
"We've got a great team this year, the team is off to a pretty good start," he said. "We got high expectations for this group. They're young, they're going to be with us for a long time. And we also have the top minor league system in baseball right now."
Elias seemed hopeful about the health and momentum of the team as its rebuild continues.
"It's the healthiest with the Orioles organization has been in, arguably ever, and I think that we've got a great era of baseball starting here," he said. "So today it's very meaningful for us in that regard."
"We've got really nice young core players," Elias continued. "Adley Rutschman catching, Gunnar Henderson in the infield, Austin Hays, Cedric Mullins, Anthony Santander, I could go on. So this group has been working together for a long time. It started in the minor leagues. Most of these guys were drafted originally and signed originally by the Orioles. So there's a lot of cohesiveness with the group and they're pretty darn good players. So I know they're itching to get out here in front of the home fans."
And what about bringing the World Series home?
We'll see," Elias said. "I do think we've got a really good shot the next few years to make some really special memories here with this team. So we're gonna give it a good push."
You might want to bring a jacket
Sprinkles & showers are lingering around longer than expected Friday, so have a light rain poncho or coat on top of your other layers to keep you warm at Camden Yards, reports First Alert Meteorologist Steve Sosna.
First-pitch temps will be around 60° with a northwest breeze at 5-10 mph.
With a mostly cloudy sky, high temperatures only reach the lower 60s today. Showers will come in waves, cloudy in between!
It's a sold-out crowd
Oriole Park will be packed out Friday with more than 45,000 fans, said the Orioles' Chief Revenue Officer TJ Brightman.
There are, however, standing-only tickets available Friday.
"I think the fans are rolling into the weekend and they're excited," he said. "We've got Orioles baseball today, a concert across the street with Springsteen, I mean it doesn't get much better."
Here's a look at the new merch
The Orioles said it made significant investments in its retail experience, including renovating the Orioles Team Store location in the ground floor of the Warehouse on Eutaw Street.
The team has a slew of new caps, jerseys and other gear - including home opener specials - in store for fans. Here's a look:
Who will we see before the game?
The game kicks off with a rendition of the national anthem by Severna Park native and "The Voice" contestant Parijita Bastola.
Then, colors will be presented by members of the Baltimore City Police Honor Guard and the Baltimore City Fire Department Honor Guard.
The ceremonial first pitches will be thrown out by Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and his children, Mia and James.
The kids will also yell the ceremonial "Play Ball" prior to the game.
Expect plenty of traffic in Downtown Baltimore as Orioles opener, Springsteen concert collide
Traffic is guaranteed Friday night in downtown Baltimore with rock royalty Bruce Springsteen kicking off the grand opening of the CFG Bank Arena. Then the Orioles postponed their home opener to Friday.
The Baltimore City Department of Transportation announced several traffic modifications for Friday as the Orioles play their home opening game against the New York Yankees and The Boss takes Baltimore.
The agency said all parking restrictions and regulations will be strictly enforced in the vicinity of the stadium.
Click here for the traffic modifications you'll need to know to navigate downtown Baltimore today.