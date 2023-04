BALTIMORE - With potential for severe weather in Maryland, the Baltimore Orioles have postponed Thursday's home opener against the New York Yankees.

After consultation with MLB, tomorrow’s Home Opener at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has been postponed due to the forecast of severe inclement weather.



The game will be made up on Friday, April 7 at 3:05 p.m. ET. — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 5, 2023

Dean Kremer is expected to start for the Orioles, opposing Yankees' Clark Schmidt.