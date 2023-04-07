Road Trip! Paul and Linh explores the untold history of baseball in Maryland

Road trip! Paul and Linh tour the untold history of baseball in Maryland

BALTIMORE —In a bid to uncover Maryland's baseball history, reporters Linh Bui and Paul Gessler embarked on a road trip to explore the Maryland's baseball heritage.

Linh Bui (left) and Paul Gessler (right) take a road trip WJZ

They started at Camden Yards, a stadium with a storied history, now in its 31st year as home to Oriole Park. But the state's baseball roots run deeper, with statues and sites dedicated to famous players and teams across Maryland.

From the old Negro League sites to minor league ballparks such as the Aberdeen Iron Birds, Bowie Baysox, Salisbury Shorebirds, Frederick Keys, and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, there was so much history to uncover.

Their first stop was Owings Mills, where they visited the Hubert V. Simmons Museum of Negro Leagues Baseball. The museum showcases the contributions of women to the sport, often an untold story.

Hubert V. Simmons Museum of Negro Leagues Baseball WJZ

Continuing their journey, Paul and Linh met former players from the Hot Sox, a team that started playing in Maryland nearly a century ago.

Larry Foote, a former catcher for the team, shared memories of his time playing baseball, and the significant impact the sport had on the community. "A lot of family started right here at this field. It was just a wonderful time." Foote said.

Galesville Hot Sox WJZ

The road trip eventually led WJZ to the Babe Ruth Museum, where Paul and Linh delved into the archives and discovered countless jerseys and memorabilia from Maryland's baseball history.

Babe Ruth Museum WJZ

As they explored the state's rich baseball heritage, it became evident that Maryland is indeed a treasure trove for baseball enthusiasts.

With the Orioles' upcoming season sparking excitement among fans, the young and energetic team promises to be a fun one to watch. As the new generation of players takes flight, they add another chapter to Maryland's already extensive baseball history.