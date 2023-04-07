Love at first pitch: Orioles superfan family has kids named after ballpark

BALTIMORE -- The Serra family takes Orioles fandom to the next level. For Tony and Colleen, it was love at first pitch.

The couple met in 2009.

"I was the umpiring adult softball in Baltimore City and that's when I first met Colleen," Tony Serra said. "I was the umpire and she was the catcher on the team. So we met and fell in love and here we are XYZ amount of years later."

Huge baseball fans, they've been to nearly every Orioles home opener together since 2010, even having their wedding reception at Camden Yards.

Tony and Colleen have two children. Their names? Camden and Yardley.

We didn't know what we were having with either one of them so it was just an option, and it happened that he was a boy and his name was Camden and then when we had a girl it was Yardley, and Yardley fit into the story."

Now 12 and 7 years old, the kids have been to more games than they can even count. It's a Serra family tradition.

"I like spending time with my mom and my dad," Yardley said.

"Almost feels like you're a part of the action every time you go, and it's just a great thing to look forward to," Camden said.

This year, Camden is most excited to see his all-time favorite, catcher Adley Rutschman.

"He's so inspirational to young kids who want to be like him," Camden said.

Maybe an even bigger O's fan than his mom and pop, Cam gave WJZ a personal tour of his room decked out in baseball memorabilia.

Bobbleheads, signed baseballs, t-shirts and his most prized possession.

"This was the base from June 25, 2019."

Winning a contest, he got to run the bases in the fifth inning of the O's vs. Padres game.

"I really like getting this and I think it was really cool to see me running on the jumbotron," Camden said.

With memories to last a lifetime, the family is now looking ahead to this season with high hopes for the rebuilding team.

The Serra's say they are planning to attend at least two dozen games. They are most pumped to see Baltimore play the Yankees, Rays and Nationals.

"Every fan hopes for a push for the playoffs, so to see them make the playoffs this year would be awesome."