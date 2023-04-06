Expect plenty of traffic in Downtown Baltimore as Orioles opener, Springsteen concert collide

BALTIMORE -- Traffic was guaranteed Friday night in downtown Baltimore with rock royalty Bruce Springsteen kicking off the grand opening of the CFG Bank Arena. Then the Orioles postponed their home opener to Friday.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation announced several traffic modifications for Friday as the Orioles play their home opening game against the New York Yankees and The Boss takes Baltimore.

The agency said all parking restrictions and regulations will be strictly enforced in the vicinity of the stadium.

As provided by the DOT, the following streets and lanes will be closed on Friday:

Eutaw Street from Pratt to Camden Streets (closure starts at 1:00 p.m.)

Camden Street from Howard to Russell Streets (closure starts at 1:00 p.m.)

Hamburg Street from Russell to Leadenhall Streets (closure starts at 1:00 p.m.)

Washington Boulevard from Paca to Greene Streets (closure starts at 10:00 a.m.)

Emory Street from Dover to Portland Streets (closed 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.)

Portland Street from Emory to Greene Streets (closed 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.)

Hopkins Place from Pratt Street to Lombard Street (closed 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.)

Left lane closure of Russell Street from Eislen to Pratt Street (lane closure 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.)



In addition, the following parking restrictions will be implemented Friday starting at 10 a.m.:

East side of Greene Street from Lombard Street to Washington Boulevard

East side of Eutaw Street from Pratt to Lombard Streets

North side of Conway Street from Charles to Sharp Streets

The following traffic modifications will be in place around CFG Bank Arena for both Friday and Saturday, as rock band The Eagles play the arena Saturday night.

Starting at 7 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday night:

Pratt Street left turn lane closure onto northbound Howard Street

Lombard Street right lane closure onto northbound Howard Street

Howard Street closed between Pratt and Baltimore Streets

Transportation Enforcement Officers will be stationed at key intersections to assist with downtown traffic, the agency said.

Those who do not have a parking permit for any of the stadium lots are strongly encouraged to use public transportation like the Metro Subway, Light Rail, Park and Ride express bus services, and the Charm City Circulator.