Lamar Jackson addresses media after signing mega extension: 'I wanted to be a Raven'get the free app
BALTIMORE - Lamar Jackson is in Baltimore to stay.
The Ravens' quarterback signed a five-year extension reportedly worth $260 million. According to reports, $185 million of his contract will be guaranteed. He is the highest-paid player in the NFL on a per-year basis.
Jackson addressed the media on Thursday at the Under Armour Training Facility in Owings Mills with head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta. It was the first time he spoke publicly with the local media since December 2022.
The deal keeps the 2019 NFL MVP in Baltimore for the foreseeable future and ends a contract negotiation saga that was dominating the team's offseason.
It has been an eventful offseason for Jackson and the Ravens.
The Ravens applied the nonexclusive franchise tag on Jackson, allowed him to seek a contract offer from other teams. Then, he went on social media to say that he requested a trade.
In January, he shared on social media why he didn't return to play after his week 13 knee injury, and why he didn't travel to the Ravens playoff game in Cincinnati.
Jackson also tweeted to dispute an ESPN report that the quarterback was offered a $200 million offer by the Ravens.
According to the report, Jackson was offered $133 million guaranteed at signing, $175 million injury guarantee, and a springing guarantee that brought the total to $200 million.
Jackson, who is not represented by an agent, responded to the report.
"133/3years fully guaranteed but I need a agent?" Jackson tweeted.
Jackson has missed 10 games combined the past two years and was unable to finish both seasons.
He passed for 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season and gained more than 760 yards. In 2021, Jackson passed for 2,882 yards with 16 touchdowns to 13 interceptions.
The 32nd overall pick in 2018 won the NFL MVP in 2019.
The Ravens, this offseason, added wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor, along with first-round draft pick Zay Flowers.
Jackson cleared to play
Lamar Jackson missed five regular-season and a playoff game last season because of a Sprained PCL.
Jackson said he is medically-cleared to play.
Yes, I passed," Jackson said. "I'm great."
Jackson did not request Beckham and Hopkins
Lamar Jackson was asked if he requested the Ravens sign wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and DeAndre Hopkins.
The quarterback said he only asked if the Ravens could make it work.
"It was a question, like can we get Odell and DHop?" Jackson said. "That's not how you conduct business."
The Ravens did get Beckham, a three-time Pro Bowl player and a Super Bowl winner.
"I am hyped about it. Odell is a Super Bowl winning player," Jackson said.
'I want to throw for 6,000 yards'
Lamar Jackson isn't worried about statistics, but with the new receivers on the team, he wants to pass for 6,000 yards.
He has Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor, Mark Andrews, Rashod Bateman and Zay Flowers as targets.
"I'm very eager," Jackson said. "I want to throw for 6,000 yards with the weapons we have. We have explosive guys. I'm not a stat guy, but I want to get that done with the weapons we have."
DeCosta: 'Persevered to get contract done'
General manager Eric DeCosta said there were some days of doubt that a deal wouldn't get done.
But both sides "persevered to get the job done."
"In our minds, Lamar Jackson is the best quarterback in the league," DeCosta said. "With this, we had to get it done. We had to come up with solutions."
DeCosta then said they are happy with making Jackson the league's highest paid player.
"We know Lamar and the type of person," DeCosta said. "You don't make a phenomenal football player the highest paid payer. You make a phenomenal person and player the highest paid player."
'This is my home'
Lamar Jackson was quiet about his contract negotiations.
However, fans were on pins and needles.
He heard the fans wanting him back.
Jackson said he wanted to tell the fans progress was being made throughout the process.
"I love the fanbase, crazy, I can't explain it," Jackson said. "I get messages of them being sad, making me sad. I want to tell them there is progress. Just be patient because I want to be here. I love the community. This is my home."
DeCosta declines reports of collusion
When the Ravens applied the nonexclusive franchise tag on Jackson, other teams immediately reported they weren't interested.
There were calls of collusion.
General manager Eric DeCosta said there was no collision.
"There is no collusion when Lamar and I are together," DeCosta said. "We always didn't agree but the respect and appreciation has always been there. We both love the Ravens. Lamar Jackson the agent is impressive. It was just the two of us working to get a deal done."
'It's just a business'
Lamar Jackson said he had to put all of the outside noise behind him when negotiating his contract.
He said the negotiations and talks between the Ravens weren't personal.
"It's just a business," Jackson said. "You have to put the game in one part of life, then you have to understand what you are doing on the business end."
Jackson said he kept believing in himself and kept his faith.
"It is not about what people say," Jackson said. "It is about believing in yourself. Without God, there is no Lamar Jackson. I kept my faith with him and here we are."
'I wanted to be a Raven'
Lamar Jackson was given the chance to negotiate with other teams.
He said he only wanted a deal with the Ravens.
"I didn't care about other teams," Jackson said. "I wanted to be here. I wanted to be a Raven. I really want to finish my career here and win a Super Bowl here."
He team teams reached out but "I really wanted to be here."
Jackson talks about mother as manager
Lamar Jackson went through contract negotiations with his mother as his manager and agent.
Still, he got his contract extension completed.
"She's my manager and I feel like she managed really well," Jackson said. "I think she did a really good job. What do you think?"
Cryptic Spongebob
During negotiations, Lamar Jackson shared a cryptic message to Ravens fans.
He shared a GIF of Spongebob Squarepants with a smiling face.
"Spongebob was message to fanbase letting them know we are moving on up," Jackson said.
Negotiations continued
Lamar said the negotiations didn't stop with the Ravens.
However, with the signing of Odell Beckham Jr., helped. Beckham and other Ravens reached out.
We didn't stop negotiation. We went back and forth, Having Odell and other guys reach out to me, and tell me they need me here, meant a lot. It was just business."
'I'm going to be here'
Lamar Jackson didn't say when he would report to offseason activities, other than "I'm going to be here."
Jackson focused on the future
Lamar Jackson declined to talk about the past.
His focus is on the future.
"Today we are going to keep it about the future, keep it about these five years. That's all I am focused on," Jackson said.