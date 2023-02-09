'Armed and dangerous' man who fired gun, injured officer prompting shelter-in-place wanted in Cockeysville

'Armed and dangerous' man who fired gun, injured officer prompting shelter-in-place wanted in Cockey

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are searching for an armed man who fired a gun and injured an officer, sparking a shelter-in-place order for part of Cockeysville on Wednesday afternoon.

David Emory Linthicum, 24, is considered to be "armed and dangerous," Baltimore County spokesperson Joy Stewart said.

Officers told residents near Powers Avenue to shelter-in-place because of the armed man who is on the run.

They also told residents to find another location for the night if they could not get home.

The officer is expected to recover from his injuries, according to authorities.

I have also spoken with our injured officer and happy to say he is in good spirits and has now been released from the hospital. — County Executive Johnny Olszewski (@BaltCoExec) February 9, 2023

Police responded to the area of Powers Avenue for a crisis situation around 2:30 p.m.

Officers said the suspect fired a shot at officers during a barricade situation.

Lithicum is described as a white male, auburn hair, facial hair and believe hair is longer than the image provided by police.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants, according to authorities.

Police say they are searching for David Emory Lithicum, 24 yrs old and 5’7. He is considered armed and dangerous. He is wanted in connection to the barricade situation in Cockeysville. Residents are asked to remain sheltered in place. @wjz pic.twitter.com/qZPZUxKNlM — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) February 8, 2023

Ring camera provided by a neighborhood resident shows rescue teams and officers in tactical gear surrounding Linthicum's home.

"This is crazy," neighborhood resident Sina Lotfi said. "I've never seen anything like it before."

Lofti said his wife and daughter were at home during the barricade.

"I'm worried about them, too, but there's nothing I can do," he said.

Baltimore County Police did not say what prompted them to start looking for Linthicum outside of the house at the center of the barricade.