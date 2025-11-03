CBS News Baltimore and Wegmans launch Season of Giving Check Out Hunger drive
Millions of people across the Baltimore area are facing hunger.
CBS News Baltimore is teaming up with Wegmans Food Markets and the Maryland Food Bank during our "Season of Giving Check Out Hunger" campaign and, together, we hope to change that.
From October 22 through November 29, you can stop by any Wegmans in our area to make a donation. Customers can donate $1, $2, $3, $5, or any amount at checkout. 100% of the proceeds go to each store's local Feeding America food bank.
If you are not able to stop by a Wegmans location, you can donate directly to the Maryland Food Bank (Hunt Valley & Owings Mills locations).
On Saturday morning, November 15, CBS News Baltimore will be broadcasting live from two Wegmans locations. We encourage you to stop by and help us "Check Out Hunger."
Wegmans locations for live broadcasts:
- Hunt Valley – 122 Shawn Road
- Owings Mills – 10100 Reisterstown Rd