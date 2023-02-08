Three displaced after Nottingham house fire

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

BALTIMORE -- Three people were displaced Wednesday morning after a two-alarm house fire in Nottingham, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.

Units responded shortly before 8 a.m. to the 3400 block of Santee Road for the fire. The residents were able to escape thanks to working smoke detectors, the department said, but two dogs were rescued.

It took over 50 firefighters to extinguish the fire, which officials said originated in the kitchen.

No injuries were reported.