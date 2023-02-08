Three displaced after Nottingham house fire
BALTIMORE -- Three people were displaced Wednesday morning after a two-alarm house fire in Nottingham, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.
Units responded shortly before 8 a.m. to the 3400 block of Santee Road for the fire. The residents were able to escape thanks to working smoke detectors, the department said, but two dogs were rescued.
It took over 50 firefighters to extinguish the fire, which officials said originated in the kitchen.
No injuries were reported.
