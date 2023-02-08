Watch CBS News
Local News

Three displaced after Nottingham house fire

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Three people were displaced Wednesday morning after a two-alarm house fire in Nottingham, the Baltimore County Fire Department said. 

Units responded shortly before 8 a.m. to the 3400 block of Santee Road for the fire. The residents were able to escape thanks to working smoke detectors, the department said, but two dogs were rescued. 

It took over 50 firefighters to extinguish the fire, which officials said originated in the kitchen.

No injuries were reported. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on February 8, 2023 / 9:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.