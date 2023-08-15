Annapolis Police identify teenager who was shot, killed in July

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

BALTIMORE -- The Annapolis Police Department announced on Tuesday the identity of a 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Annapolis on July 27.

On that day, officers responding to gunfire in the area found Robert Clark lying on the sidewalk along the 1900 block of Copeland Street around 10:20 p.m., according to authorities.

First responders attempted to save his life, but their efforts were unsuccessful. Clark was pronounced dead at the site of the shooting, police said.

Another teen—a 17-year-old boy—was found near the shooting site, according to authorities.

At least three juveniles have been found with gunshot injuries in the 1900 block of Copeland Street within the past two years.

On March 17, 2022, officers found a juvenile boy with at least one gunshot injury around 9:10 p.m., police said.

The boy was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries. At the time, he was listed in stable condition, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Annapolis detectives at (410) 260-3439.

Anonymous tipsters can contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.