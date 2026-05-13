Kemp calls for special session to redraw 2028 voting districts after SCOTUS ruling Following the Supreme Court’s Louisiana v. Callais decision, Gov. Brian Kemp has called a special legislative session starting June 17th to begin redistricting Georgia’s voting maps for the 2028 election cycle. The move, prompted by legal requirements to update electoral boundaries, has drawn attention to the potential impact on minority-majority and Democratic stronghold districts. CBS News Political Director Fin Gomez discusses the implications for Georgia’s political landscape.