Flood watches, rainy start, and heat ahead: Your Georgia weather update Get the latest on key weather alerts across Georgia, including small stream flood advisories and heavy rainfall totals in the region. Meteorologist Orelon Sidney breaks down the rainy start to the week, areas at risk for urban flooding, and what to expect as temperatures rise into the 90s by the weekend. Plus, travel cautions for heat advisories in the Plains and Southeast. Stay informed—download the CBS News app for real-time updates!