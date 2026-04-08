Atlanta Braves celebrate Hank Aaron’s legendary 715th home run & 2026 season kickoff On the anniversary of Hank Aaron’s historic 715th home run—surpassing Babe Ruth as baseball’s all-time leader—the Atlanta Braves brought fans together for a special block party. The event honored Aaron’s legacy, marked the start of the 2026 season, and featured appearances from Blooper, the Tomahawk Team, and the Heavy Hitters. Longtime fans shared what makes Braves Nation feel like family, as hopes run high for another World Series run.