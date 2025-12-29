Arctic blast moves into Georgia after “bomb cyclone” — freeze warnings, wind chills in the tee Next Weather meteorologist Dagmar Midcap says a powerful bomb cyclone moving out of the Northeast is pulling Arctic air into Georgia, triggering freeze warnings and dangerous wind chills. Overnight temperatures will drop into the teens and low 20s, with wind chills making it feel even colder across North and parts of South Georgia. Skies stay clear, but the cold will linger for the next couple of nights — stay weather-aware.