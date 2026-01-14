Arctic blast hits Georgia: Wind chill, snow, and travel warnings NEXT Weather Meteorologist Orelon Sidney has your latest winter weather forecast as an arctic cold front pushes into Georgia. Expect a blustery, raw day with wind chills dipping as low as -2°F in parts of North Georgia—including Rabun, Towns, and Union counties—under a cold weather advisory until 10 a.m. Atlanta will see highs near 37°F, with a chance for light snow (up to half an inch) in the North Georgia mountains above 2,000 feet. Orelon shares travel tips, black ice warnings, and what to expect as the arctic air lingers through Friday.