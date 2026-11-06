Zoo Atlanta introduces giant pandas Ping Ping and Fu Shuang to the public

Zoo Atlanta is introducing its new giant pandas, Ping Ping and Fu Shuang, to the public Friday.

The 6-year-old pandas arrived in Atlanta in late September, nearly two years after the zoo's previous giant pandas returned to China. The pair spent more than a month in quarantine and getting used to their new habitat before their public debut.

The upgraded habitat includes larger indoor areas for hot or cold weather, expanded outdoor spaces, new climbing structures, pools and waterfalls.

"It took them a little while to get used to the new environment, new people, new animal care staff," said Gina Ferrie, Zoo Atlanta's vice president of collections and conservation.

A visitor walks past a giant panda-themed poster at Zoo Atlanta, Georgia, the United States, Sept. 28, 2026. The two giant pandas are expected to stay at Zoo Atlanta for 10 years, according to an agreement between Zoo Atlanta and the China Wildlife Conservation Association. Liu Yanan/Xinhua via Getty Images

Ferrie said the pandas have settled into their habitat and are enjoying the zoo's bamboo. They've also adjusted to other foods, including biscuits and apples.

Zoo Atlanta is one of three zoos in the United States with giant pandas. Ferrie said the zoo works with animal care teams, scientists and veterinarians in China.

"We share ideas, we collaborate on science projects," Ferrie said.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for 8 a.m. Friday.