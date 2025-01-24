Beloved giant pandas debut to public at National Zoo as historic partnership continues

The National Zoo in Washington, D.C. introduced its two new giant pandas to the public on Friday.

Bao Li and Qing Bao are 3 years old. They're part of a conservation program and a historic partnership between the U.S. and China that goes back half a century.

Giant panda Bao Li eats an apple during the panda public debut at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, DC, on January 24, 2025. The pandas arrived at the zoo on October 15, 2024, in the latest chapter in China's campaign of international "panda diplomacy." ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

History of panda diplomacy

In 1972, President Richard Nixon and first lady Pat Nixon made a historic trip to China. Shortly after, China gifted two giant pandas to the U.S. to celebrate the countries improving ties.

What began as an act of diplomacy has evolved into a scientific partnership between the U.S. and China, bringing together researchers and conservationists from around the world in an effort to save the dwindling number of pandas worldwide.

Return to the National Zoo

The Panda House at the National Zoo has been empty for more than a year after Tian Tian, Mei Xiang and Xiao Qi Ji were sent back to China in November 2023 when a previous agreement between the U.S. and China expired.

Tian Tian and Mei Xiang arrived in 2000. In 2020, the pair had a cub, Xiao Qi Ji.

But the heartbreak of the beloved animals' leaving was short lived.

In May 2024, the Smithsonian and the China Wildlife Conservation Association announced a new agreement to bring pandas back to Washington, D.C. for at least the next decade.

The adorable animals have attracted millions of visitors to the National Zoo, ranging from first families to school field trips.

The zoo's newest occupants arrived on a FedEx plane in October and took a few months to settle in before making their public debuts.

Giant panda Qing Bao eats bamboo during the public debut at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, DC, on January 24, 2025.

How the partnership with China works

The zoo pays its Chinese partners $1 million a year to house the pandas. The money goes directly to panda conservation efforts in China.

With the pandas comes other perks for the zoo: An extra bump in visitors and in-park revenue.

"We've been waiting for this for a really long time," said panda fan Wyatt Brewer.

For those who can't make it to the National Zoo to see the pandas in person, the zoo is relaunching its Panda Cam.

Giant panda Qing Bao eats bamboo during the public debut at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, DC, on January 24, 2025.