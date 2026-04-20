Former Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch arrested in Athens ahead of NFL Draft

Former University of Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch was arrested over the weekend outside an Athens bar, officials say.

Branch, who declared for the NFL Draft in January, was charged with obstruction of an officer and obstructing a public sidewalk, both misdemeanors, early Sunday morning.

According to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, the incident began when officers were called to Cloud on East Clayton Street after a large crowd had formed outside the bar. According to police, the bar was not allowing anyone to enter at the time, but people had continued trying to get into the business.

Arriving at the scene, the officers told the crowd to clear the sidewalks.

"Zacharia Branch was directly addressed by officers and warned to disperse. Mr. Branch refused to comply with these lawful orders," officials told CBS News Atlanta. "As a result, Mr. Branch was placed under arrest and charged with obstruction. He was also cited for obstructing a public sidewalk."

Zachariah Branch #WO09 of Georgia participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Feb. 28, 2026, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Cooper Neill / Getty Images

Branch transferred to Georgia in 2025 alongside his brother, Zion, after spending his first two seasons at Southern California.

He quickly became quarterback Gunner Stockton's go-to, finishing the season with a team-high 811 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns. He had one year of eligibility remaining.

Branch's arrest comes days before the draft, where was predicted to be picked in the first two rounds.