The city of College Park is moving forward with plans to transform the former Camp Truitt/4-H site into the Roderick Gay Botanical Garden.

Gay recently gave CBS News Atlanta a tour of the construction site as the crew moved toward the next phase.

Planners said they meet weekly to ensure the project progresses as expected and on schedule. They said they recently encountered an issue that forced them to consider rerouting a gas line, but construction is otherwise unfolding successfully.

"Of course, there are some unforeseen conditions once you start digging underground, and there were some utilities that weren't on the actual drawings. We have to make sure those drawings get updated, which are called 'as-builts,' to ensure that the record of the project is captured properly," senior project manager Philip Brown said.

College Park Councilman Roderick Gay gave CBS News Atlanta a tour of the construction site. CBS News Atlanta

"We have six remaining cabins that we are going to conserve, and the decision to conserve them was made by the conservancy that is going to be the governance over the garden," Gay said.

Crews are repurposing many structures and materials at the former 4-H camp.

"The project is going great. We are making a lot of progress," construction worker Jason Benson said.

Officials said they've completed more than half of the work for phase one of the 40-acre project.

"When families come, we have a facility for them to sit and learn the whole story about the garden. We will have galas and fundraising events," Gay said. "This should be done in about three months."

Work has been going on at the future Roderick Gay Botanical Garden since last year. CBS News Atlanta

Trees marked with silver tags will not be cut down during construction. Gay said his wife was influential in ensuring as many trees as possible would be saved during the garden's development.

"All the trees are cataloged. It was a fight, but we're fortunate to save them, and our botanical garden's symbol now is the black oak," he explained.

The site looked noticeably different than it did during the groundbreaking in October 2025.

"It will have floating fountains for weddings and a dancing fountain, and we will actually allow families to come out and walk around it while the water just goes up and down, " Gay said. The councilman said they cut out 100 loads of dirt to create 15-foot-wide waterfalls.

Team members said they look forward to welcoming people to a beautiful place that connects them with nature.

"It is about bringing young people out to learn the history of Camp Truitt and understanding the native plant life here in the community. Also about gardening and how we can work together as a community to build community," Brown said.

The botanical garden is expected to cost $13 million. It is located off Herschel Road in College Park and is expected to open in 2027.