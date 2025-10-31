College Park breaks ground on 40-acre botanical garden: "Dream come true"

A 20-year dream is becoming reality in College Park, as city and county leaders broke ground Thursday on the new Roderick Gay Botanical Garden, a 40-acre green space designed to promote environmental learning, eco-tourism, and community connection on Atlanta's Southside.

Located at 4320 Herschel Road, on the historic Camp Truitt/4-H property, the project represents an unprecedented partnership between Fulton County, the City of College Park, and the newly formed RG Botanical Garden Conservancy, which will oversee the garden's maintenance, programming, and long-term vision.

The first phase of the project, backed by a $10 million allocation from the city, will include roadways, utilities, walking trails, a promenade, a roundabout with a fountain, and a library. A 50-year lease agreement with Fulton County ensures the land's preservation for the future.

The garden is named after Councilmember Roderick Gay. He said seeing the project come to life was emotional after decades of effort.

"This is an amazing day for not only myself, but my colleagues, our great city of College Park, and our county," Gay said. "It could not have happened had it not been for the collaboration of both city leaders, county leaders, and other stakeholders."

Gay said the garden will be a place to conserve, study, and enjoy plants, while also helping people reconnect with the environment and inspiring local students.

"It can increase eco-tourism and serve as a model for our school children from K through 12," he added. "Because I live across the street, I could keep walking over here and envisioning it — and we knew that eventually this day would come."

Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts, who worked closely with Gay to secure the property and finalize the long-term lease, called the project a "dream come true."

"I've been working on this for many, many years," Pitts said. "Councilman Gay and I came together — it was his idea, but the county owned the land, so we put it together. This is going to mean so much to College Park and South Fulton County. What they're doing here is just beyond my wildest dreams."

Officials say the garden will also serve as a gateway attraction for the Atlanta Airport District, given its proximity to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and will complement ongoing growth in South Fulton County.

The groundbreaking ceremony drew dignitaries from Fulton County, the City of Atlanta, and surrounding metro communities.

Construction will move forward in phases.